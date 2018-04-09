FBI Raids Office of Trump Attorney Michael Cohen

FBI agents on Monday raided the office of Michael D. Cohen, President Donald Trump’s longtime personal lawyer, seizing records related to several topics including payments to a pornographic-film actress, the New York Times reported.

Federal prosecutors in Manhattan obtained the search warrant after receiving a referral from the special counsel, Robert S. Mueller III, according to Mr. Cohen’s lawyer, who called the search “completely inappropriate and unnecessary,” the Times reported

A person with knowledge of the matter later confirmed to NBC News that search warrants were executed at Cohen’s office.

The search does not appear to be directly related to Mueller’s investigation, but likely resulted from information he had uncovered and gave to prosecutors in New York, the newspaper reported.

Cohen’s attorney, Stephen Ryan. said later the search warrants were executed by the office of the U.S. Attorney for Southern District of New York but they are “in part” related to Mueller’s investigation.

Ryan said agents seized “protected attorney client communications.” He said the use of the search warrants is “completely inappropriate and unnecessary.”

Cohen is Trump’s longtime personal lawyer. He has been under heavy public scrutiny in recent months for his payment of $130,000 to porn star Stormy Daniels, who claims to have had an affair with Trump in the mid-2000s.