KMIR Cares: Palm Springs Art Museum’s Andy Warhol Exhibit

It’s so important to expose the arts to the next generation. But with school cutbacks, art is often the first to be eliminated. One big-hearted man is making it his mission to help our Valley students experience and enjoy art.

We are very lucky to have a world class art museum right here in the Coachella Valley. Thousands of locals and desert tourists make it a point to visit the Palm Springs Art Museum every year, but unfortunately not all of our residents are able to do so.

Their current exhibit of Andy Warhol prints is among their most popular ever, and thanks to one man, our youngest locals are now able to travel to the museum to learn about Warhol and even create their owns masterpieces, just like Andy!