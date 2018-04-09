Man Shot to Death in Mecca; Suspect at Large

A man died Sunday from several gunshot wounds following an assault in Mecca near the Salton Sea, authorities said.

Deputies from the Thermal Sheriff’s Station responded about 12:15 a.m. to the 91000 block of Fifth Street, where they found the man, identified as Hugo Nunez, suffering from several gunshot wounds, said Sgt. Ben Ramirez of the sheriff’s Central Homicide Unit.

Nunez, whose age and hometown were not available, was taken to a hospital, where he died from his wounds, Ramirez said. “During the investigation, the suspect was identified as Gilbert Martinez, 29, of Indio,” he said, without elaborating how authorities had come to that conclusion.

Martinez remained at large and investigators were asking the public to help locate him. Anyone with information was asked to contact Investigator M. Alfaro at Central Homicide at (760) 393-3528 or malfaro@rivershidesheriff.org.