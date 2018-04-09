Tammy Duckworth gives birth, the first U.S. senator to do so while in office

Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., gave birth to a daughter Monday, becoming the first U.S. senator to have a baby while in office. Her office confirmed the birth.

Her daughter, named Maile Pearl Bowlsbey, is the second for Duckworth and her husband, Bryan Bowlsbey. Their first, Abigail, was born on Nov. 18, 2014, when Duckworth was a member of the House.

The Chicago Sun-Times was the first to report the news.

“Bryan, Abigail and I couldn’t be happier to welcome little Maile Pearl as the newest addition to our family and we’re deeply honored that our good friend Senator Akaka was able to bless her name for us — his help in naming both of our daughters means he will always be with us,” Duckworth said in a statement, referring to the former Sen. Daniel Akaka of Hawaii, who died on April 6.

The statement said that the senator and her family were doing well.

Pearl Bowlsbey Johnson was Bryan’s great Aunt, an Army Officer & a nurse who served during the Second World War. He spent many summer months with her while growing up, we feel her presence still and are grateful for her service to our nation during the most challenging of times. — Tammy Duckworth (@SenDuckworth) April 9, 2018