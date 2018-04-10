Aaron Wiltrout Steps Down As Knights’ Head Basketball Coach

After 9 seasons as head basketball coach at Shadow Hills High School, Aaron Wiltrout is stepping down. The Knights won 2 league titles and made the playoffs six times under Coach Wiltrout. He will continue to serve as an assistant coach for the Knights’ football program. KMIR Sports reporter Amy Zimmer spoke with Coach Wiltrout on the phone earlier today who explained it’s just time for a change and everyone is on good terms. Coach Wiltrout also provided the following statement.

“At this time, I have decided to focus and grow in other areas of my life and career. My principal and athletic director have been aware of my decision for a while now and have been nothing but supportive of me which I greatly appreciate. I love Shadow Hills High School and what we have built here. I’m looking forward to being on the football field this fall and supporting our Knights family in any way I can.”

The position has yet to be filled.