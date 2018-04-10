Coroners ID Desert Hot Springs Woman Killed in Palm Springs Crash

Authorities today identified a Desert Hot Springs woman who died of injuries suffered in an evening crash in Palm Springs.

Jeannine Hill, 57, was injured in a two-car crash that happened at around 7 p.m. Monday on Gene Autry Trail, just south of the eastbound Interstate 10 offramp, according to the Palm Springs Police Department.

Hill was taken to Desert Regional Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead at 7:35 p.m., according to the county coroner’s office. A second driver involved in the crash suffered minor injuries, police said.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation, but drugs and alcohol are not believed to be factors in the crash.

Anyone with information regarding the crash was asked to call Traffic Investigator Kevin Lu at (760) 323-8125.