Dodgers to Be Awarded 2020 MLB All-Star Game: Reports

The Los Angeles Dodgers were to host the 2020 MLB All-Star Game, according to reports Tuesday. The official announcement would be made the following day, reports indicated.

The revelation came Tuesday from OC Register Dodgers beat reporter Bill Plunkett.

#Dodgers have been awarded the 2020 MLB All-Star Game. Official announcement will be made tomorrow — Bill Plunkett (@billplunkettocr) April 10, 2018

The Los Angeles Times also reported that the LA Dodgers would host the game, which will be the 89th Major League Baseball All-Star Game in July 2018.

It would be the first time since 1980 that the Dodgers hosted the game. The Dodgers have only hosted two of the star-studded games since moving to the West Coast in the 1950s.

Rob Manfred is expected at Dodger Stadium tomorrow to announce that the #Dodgers will host the 2020 All-Star Game. The Dodgers last hosted the game in 1980. — Bill Shaikin (@BillShaikin) April 10, 2018

NBC4 was working to independently confirm the report. The LA Dodgers’ office told NBC4 it would not be issuing any statements Tuesday.

Since the last time the Dodgers have hosted the All-Star Game, every team except the Rays has hosted it at least once and several have hosted it twice. As of 2019 the Indians will have hosted it three times. — Craig Calcaterra (@craigcalcaterra) April 10, 2018

Dodger fans were, obviously, jubilant at the news on social media.

The #Dodgers will host the 2020 All-Star game for the first time since 1980!!!! — Dodgers Nation (@DodgersNation) April 10, 2018