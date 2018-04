Sister Jean throws out first pitch at Wrigley Field

Sister Jean’s celebrity isn’t waning yet.

The chaplain of the Loyola-Chicago basketball team, who rose to fame as the Ramblers marched to the 2018 Final Four, was given the honor of throwing out the first pitch at Wrigley Field on Tuesday afternoon.

I feel bad for all the Cardinal fans that had been suckered into rooting for Sister Jean.

This had to be crushing.