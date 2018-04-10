Suspect Wanted for Multiple Armed Robberies of Palm Springs Liquor Store

A man who held up a Palm Springs business at gunpoint Tuesday was being sought by police, who believe the same man also robbed the location last month.

The latest hold-up occurred at 7:14 a.m. at a liquor store in the 1400 block of South Palm Canyon Drive, the same location that police say the suspect robbed at around 10 p.m. March 21.

In both instances, the bandit pointed a handgun at the clerk and demanded money from the cash register, then fled with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to the Palm Springs Police Department.

Police circulated four surveillance photos of the suspect and asked anyone with information on his identity to call the Palm Springs Police Department Crimes Against Persons Unit at (760) 778-8411 or Crime Stoppers at (760) 341-7867.