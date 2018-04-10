The Living Desert Has Been Nominated for ‘Best Zoo’

The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens has been nominated in USA TODAY’s latest 10Best Readers’ Choice travel award contest! An expert panel selected The Living Desert as a contender for Best Zoo, which just launched.
The contest gives voters four weeks to vote for the candidate of their choice. A person can vote once a day for the run of the contest.
Voting ends Monday, April 30th, 2018 at 11:59am EDT and the winners will be announced on 10Best on Friday, May 4th, 2018 at 12:00pm EDT, then later on USA TODAY.
Vote Here: http://www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-zoo/.