Triple Digit Temperatures Don’t Stop Avid Hikers

Temperatures continue to rise, and the hotter temperatures make hiking more dangerous. But higher temperatures, mean you need to be more prepared to hike safely in the heat.

“When I’m in the city, I hike probably twice a week.” Bob Cavanaugh is 84-years young, and he hikes the bump and grind trail nearly every day. “This is like going to the gym for me! I come over here and do this work out,” he says.

So what’s their secret? Heading out before the sun comes up. “It’s cool in the morning, you’re not in as direct sun. My wife knows where I am, and when I’ll be back,” says Cavanaugh. But sometimes hikers have to learn the hard way, “The first time I did it, I got half way up and I had to sit down on a rock because I was going into a melt down.”

“Every year we go recover the body of someone deceased.”

Search and rescue teams suggest not going out in triple digit heat, but if you insist, don’t hike alone. Doug Stevens of the Palm Springs Mounted Search and Rescue says, “We get a lot of out of towners who come from a lot cooler climate. So they go on a hike, but an hour in it’s already 90 degrees and then they start to get in trouble.”

Even if you don’t think you’re going out for very long, it’s important to make sure you have battery life, just in case you need to call for help. One way to save battery, put your phone on airplane mode. That will keep your phone from constantly roaming and save battery.

Stevens also says to bring more water than you think you might need, and snacks. While these tips seem obvious, every year we cover the same hiker stories. Stevens says, “and every year we go recover the body of someone deceased because they did not listen to the warning of the heat. It’s really no joke.”

It’s no joke, and you don’t want to need Stevens’ help.