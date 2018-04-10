Trump’s company asked Panama president to help with hotel fight

“We appreciate your influence in order to avoid that these damages are attributed not to the other party, but to the Panamanian government,” said the letter, which was copied to Panamanian Cabinet officials, as well as the presidents of the Supreme Court and National Assembly.

Late Monday, the Trump Organization made available a translated statement from its Panamanian lawyers, Britton & Iglesias, insisting that the letter to Varela was not an attempt to pressure him “or any other official of the government of Panama.” The law firm said its appeal to Panama’s government was “very common” and that it had not even informed Trump Organization officials of the move beforehand.

Five days after the law firm urged Varela’s intervention, however, a court arbitrator ruled against reinstating the previous management, even though he agreed that Trump’s company should not have been evicted while arbitration was ongoing.

A source in Varela’s office who was not authorized to comment publicly confirmed receipt of the letter but his office did not respond to calls for comment.

Panama’s foreign secretary, Isabel de Saint Malo, who also received a copy of the letter, said Monday: “I don’t believe the executive branch has a position to take while the issue is in the judicial process.”

The White House referred all questions to the Trump Organization, which did not respond until late Monday night.

Even if Trump was not directly involved in the dispute, his company’s citation of the treaty and its appeal to Varela “implicitly traded on President Trump’s name and power,” said University of Minnesota political governance expert Lawrence Jacobs.

Despite frequent ethics complaints from critics and three current lawsuits accusing him of accepting gifts from foreign and state governments, Trump has clung to constitutional precedence holding that presidents are mostly immune from conflict-of-interest laws.

While most previous presidents have divested some financial assets and placed others in “blind trusts” they could not control during their tenures, Trump kept total control of the Trump Organization but ceded day-to-day management to two of his sons, Donald Jr. and Eric.

Brian said she and other ethicists worry that “this sets a low bar of standards for future presidents.”

The bitter standoff in Panama began in October when the owners of the hotel — which was run by Trump under a management agreement — sought to fire his company, citing damage to Trump’s brand and mismanagement by hotel officials. But the Trump Organization disputed its termination as illegitimate and refused to hand over the property.

It came to a head in early March, when Panamanian judicial officials sided with majority owner Orestes Fintiklis and a justice of the peace backed by police officers ordered the Trump management team to vacate the property. Workers immediately scrubbed Trump’s signage from the hotel and renamed it The Bahia Grand Panama.