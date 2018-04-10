Unofficial Rancho Mirage Municipal Election Results

Residents of Rancho Mirage cast their ballots for the city’s municipal election Tuesday. It was a mail-in only election and as of Tuesday night, 5,236 ballots (52.85%) have been returned. The unofficial early results are in for three city council seats.

Incumbent Dana Hobart leads with 24.89% of the votes. He’s followed by two other incumbents, Iris Smotrich with 22.78% and Charles Townsend Vinci with 22.68%. Challenger Kate Spates is next with 13.33% of the votes. Challengers Robert Mueller with 9.48% and Michael Harrington with 6.74% follow.

These are preliminary results. You can find the election results HERE.