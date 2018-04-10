Vehicle Crashes into Palm Springs Gas Station

Palm Springs Police responded to reports of a vehicle into a building on Varner and Ramon Road at approximately 7:11am, Tuesday.

Arriving on scene, officers noticed a white Audi SUV had plowed into the Extra Mile gas station at that location. The driver, a 73-year-old female, told authorities she was leaving the McDonald’s across the street and accidentally pushed the gas instead of the brake.

The driver cross several lanes at speed around 30-40 MPH, running through a bush, a sign, and a tree before ramming into the building of the gas station. CHP Officer Mike Radford says the accident was caused by driver error.