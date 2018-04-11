Coachella Boxer Rommel Caballero to Make Professional Debut at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino

As boxing continues to grow in the Coachella Valley, it continues to grow in the Caballero family. Coachella boxer and former world champion Randy Caballero has been making headlines for some time and now it’s time to turn the spotlight to his younger brother, Rommel Caballero. Rommel took part in his first professional weigh-in today at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino. The 130.8 lb junior lightweight will make his professional debut tomorrow on ESPN promoted by Golden Boy Promotions.

Rommel is a highly touted amateur with only 7 losses out of 126 fights. He will make his professional debut against Eric Rodriguez (1-2) of Los Angeles in a 4-round bout.

Javier Padilla (5-0-1, 5 KOs) of Indio will face Ricardo Arias (1-2-1) of Mexico City in 4-round fight in the 122-pound division.

Roy Jones Jr., a six -time world boxing champion, will be the special VIP guest. Jones will conduct a meet and greet with fans before the Francisco Vargas versus Rod Salka main event.

Vargas trains in Indio and has been preparing to improve his record 24-1-2 record in a 10-round bout against Salka (24-4, 4 KOs).

Doors open at 4 p.m. and the first fight begins at 4:45 p.m. Tickets start at $25 and are available at the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino Box Office, by calling 1-800-827-2946, or online at http://www.fantasyspringresort.com.