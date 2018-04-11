Governor Brown Agrees to Deploy Troops at Trump’s Request

California’s governor has agreed to deploy 400 National Guard troops at President Donald Trump’s request, but not for immigration enforcement.

Gov. Jerry Brown said in a statement Wednesday that the state will accept federal funding to “supplement the staffing of is ongoing program to combat transnational crime.”

The Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights responded to Brown’s announcement and said they agree that the National Guard “will not be used as an extension of President Trump’s deportation machine.”

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said at the press briefing Wednesday that the administration is glad to see Gov. Brown work with the administration and send troops to help secure the border.

The governor stressed in his statement that the troops will not be used to “round up women and children or detain people escaping violence and seeking a better life.”

The deployment of National Guard members to the U.S.-Mexico border at Trump’s request was underway Tuesday with a gradual ramp-up of troops under orders to help curb illegal immigration.

Trump said last week he wants to send 2,000 to 4,000 National Guard members to the border, issuing a proclamation citing “the lawlessness that continues at our southern border.”

Trump administration officials have said that rising numbers of people being caught at the southern border, while in line with seasonal trends in recent years, require an immediate response.