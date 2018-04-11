Identity Theft Suspect Wanted in San Diego and Riverside Counties

Deputies released images of a woman suspected of stealing an Encinitas woman’s identity and making several credit purchases under her name.

The suspect applied for and got credit cards under the victim’s name and also tried to take money out of the victim’s bank account, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department (SDSO).

An investigation into the suspect also revealed that she was also involved in other cases of identity theft throughout San Diego and Riverside Counties.

The suspect is described as a woman in her late 20s with long red hair and possibly green eyes. She typically wears medical scrubs when using her fake IDs, the SDSO said.

Anyone with information can call the North Coastal Sheriff’s Station at (760) 966-3500 or the San Diego County Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477. Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward for information.