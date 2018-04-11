Westfield Celebrates Festival Season With “Festival Vibes” Live Music, Marketplace, and Crafts

Headed to Coachella or Stagecoach this year?

Westfield Palm Desert want’s to invite you to their very own event series, “Festival Vibes!”

Coachella Valley musicians, marketplace featuring independent brands, and crafts!

The events are free, open to the public, and located in the center’s main court area on level 1, across from World Gym. Guests can also enter to win a $100 Westfield gift card every Saturday, which will surely help to finish that festival outfit you’ve been putting together!

“Music and art festivals are such a key part of desert culture.” says Marketing Director Franchesca Forrer.

“We wanted to offer our guests a fun, free way to celebrate that culture.”

The Marketplace will feature hand-crafted and locally sourced gifts, and crafts like DIY flower crowns and desert painting classes. Local musicians like Symara Stone and Derek Jordan Gregg will preform, creating the perfect space for guests to relax and create.

Details:

The Marketplace will be open from 10am-8pm and live music and crafts are scheduled from noon-2pm each Saturday in April.

For more information, click HERE

Follow Westfield Palm Desert on Facebook and Instagram for more events at the center.

