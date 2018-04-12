Valley Student Arrested for Alleged Explosives Threat

An 18-year-old student was arrested for allegedly threatening to use explosives at a La Quinta high school and was released today on $20,000 bail.

Sheriff’s deputies were sent to Horizon High School, 43300 Palm Royale Drive, around 8 a.m. Wednesday “concerning a student that had threatened to use explosives” at the campus, Sgt. Robert Bishop alleged.

Christian Ayala was arrested, but a subsequent search of his Palm Desert home did not reveal any explosive material, according to the sergeant.

Ayala was booked into the Riverside County jail in Indio on suspicion of making criminal threats and making a false bomb report, county jail records show. If charges are brought by the District Attorney’s Office, he’s expected to appear in court in early June.

Anyone with information regarding the ongoing investigation was asked to contact Investigator Prezell Burgie at (760) 836-8990.