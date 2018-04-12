Thousands Arrive Ahead of Coachella Weekend

Thousands of Coachella Music and Arts Festival goers are arriving in the Valley. The party in the Coachella Valley is just getting started.

Concert goers are beyond excited, “it’s my first time being here and I’m super stoked.” Another says, “I’m FREAKING excited!”

Thousands of 2018 Coachella Festival goers arrived before the sun even came up. Some left around 8pm Wednesday night, while others left around 2am Thursday morning. And it’s all to get a prime camping spot.

One camper says, “traffic was insane. We got here at 4 in the morning and already by then it was backed up insanely.” And the traffic doesn’t stop, it stretches miles down Avenue 52, and it’s only going to get worse as more excited festival goers head into the Valley.

When asked on a scale of 1-10 how excited festival goers were for the weekend to get underway, some said 20, while others went all the way up to 100!

Many are excited to see their favorite artists from Post Malone and Eminem, to Alice In Wonderland. Others are just ready to party! “Oh we’re ready. We are ready. We are ready!,” says one concert goer.

And whether it’s to party, or to jam out to music, they’re all here for some good vibes. “It’s very vibey I’d say. It’s a little mellow right now, but it’s going to pick up real fast. Everyone is super friendly. Especially in the camp site, it’s like everyone is neighbors,” says one camper.

The excitement is only going to grow as more festival goers roll in.