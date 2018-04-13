4th Annual Rosie Casals & Jackie Cooper Team Tennis Pro-Am Set for April 22

The 4th Annual Rosie Casals & Jackie Cooper Team Tennis Pro-Am, hosted by Hall of Fame tennis legendRosie Casals, is set to take place on Sunday April 22, 2018 at Indian Ridge Country Club. Casals’ company, Sportswoman, Inc., in conjunction with the Love & Love Tennis Foundation founded by Casals and former tennis pro Tory Fretz, will once again produce this fundraiser benefiting junior tennis in the Coachella Valley.

The Tournament honors tennis player and coach Jackie Cooper for his decades long commitment to tennis and coaching. Cooper passed away from cancer in 2013.

The Pro-Am will feature local juniors and pros in an all doubles team play to compete in a round robin team format. The teams will consist of one pro, one junior and two amateurs. Players are invited to organize a complete team or enter as individuals to be placed on teams. All levels of players are welcome.

After the morning Pro-Am, there will be a featured “Team Shoot-Out” with the pros and juniors on Stadium Court, with prizes awarded to the winners. Participants and their guests will enjoy a catered barbecue lunch and silent auction that will be displayed throughout the event. Lunch is available for spectators for $25 per person. A raffle drawing will feature unique prizes such as sports memorabilia, dinner or lunch at top desert restaurants and many other items.

This year’s recipient of the Jackie Cooper “You’re the Best” award will be business partner Lornie Kuhle, “side kick” and friend of Bobby Riggs, who was recently cast in the movie “Battle of the Sexes” as the emcee of the famous 1973 match between Billie Jean King and Bobbie Riggs and who provided tennis lessons to Steve Carell who portrayed Riggs. Kuhle is also the promoter of the Easter Bowl and the Girls 16’s and 18’s USTA National Championships in San Diego.

Casals said, “We are bringing tennis to all kids throughout the Coachella Valley, and our goal is to eventually produce more players and tournaments – and ultimately champion players – from this area, to compete with other juniors all over the world. Tennis has given us many wonderful years, and now Tory and I are giving back.”

Tournament sponsors include: RumChata Foundation (presenting sponsor), Dr. Raj Sinha Hip and Knee Surgeon, Billie Jean King, Billie Jean King’s Eye Coach, The Larsen Projekt wines, Indian Ridge Country Club, Desert Golf & Tennis magazine and Marker Broadcasting (Jammin’ 99.5 FM, Kool 95.9 FM, Q102.3 FM classic rock and Big 106 Country KPLM FM).

During the past three years, LLTF has raised $100,000 to support local junior tennis programs and grant recipients. Sponsorships are available for this year’s event, ranging from $500 to $10,000.

LLTF founder and Palm Desert resident Rosie Casals’ tennis career spans more than three decades, which started in the early 1960s. Together with Billie Jean King, Casals was one of the pioneers and moving forces behind women’s tennis in the 1970s, fighting for equal prize money and acceptance in the sport of tennis. Together they captured five Wimbledon doubles titles that helped earn Casals 12 Grand Slam doubles titles and number 1 ranking in doubles for most of the mid 1960s and 1970s. Together, King, Casals and the Original “9” challenged the old establishment and created the first professional women’s tennis tour: the Virginia Slims Circuit.

Date: Sunday, April 22, 2018

Time: 9 a.m. Registration, 10 a.m. Pro-Am play, 11:30 – 1:30 p.m. Lunch and Awards

Location: Indian Ridge Country Club, 76375 Country Club Drive, Palm Desert, CA 92211, Contact: Randy Berg, IRCC Tennis Director, 760-772-4432

Cost: $250 per player for a Pro-Am spot (includes two lunches, gift bags,commemorative T-shirts, beverages and prizes) or $25 for lunch only, open to the public

ABOUT THE LOVE & LOVE TENNIS FOUNDATION (LLTF)

The Love & Love Tennis Foundation was established in 2015 by Hall of Fame tennis legend Rosie Casals and WTA Tour Professional Tory Fretz to advance junior tennis participation in the Coachella Valley and to give financial aid to junior grass root programs. LLTF has worked with

the National Junior Tennis League (NJTL), Boys & Girls Clubs, Coachella Valley Housing Coalition (CVHC), A.S.E.S. (After School Education and Safety enrichment programs), Andy Scorteanu Tennis Academy (ASTA) and others in expanding youth tennis in the desert. LLTF helps kids get involved in tennis programs, regardless of their ethnic or economic backgrounds.

LLTF has launched the free Kids Love Tennis Clinics with Boys & Girls Clubs in the desert for kids 6-13 years old. The Clinics are sponsored by tennis icon Billie Jean King, Barbara and Gary Tolman, USTA/SCTA, NJTL and LLTF. Casals, Fretz and their partners are passionate about bringing tennis to as many young persons as possible. As they say, “Tennis is for everyone!”

