Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson – The Timeline

Khloé Kardashian is back in the headlines, but not for the blessed event she’s been looking forward to.

The reality star is being buzzed about after reports that her boyfriend, NBA player Tristan Thompson, has been seen in the company of other women.

Kardashian gave birth to the couple’s baby, her first, this week.

Neither has spoken publicly about the reports, but they have been pretty open about their life together up to now.

Here’s a timeline of their relationship:

August 2016

The pair spark romance rumors after they were spotted leaving Bootsy Bellows nightclub in Los Angeles within moments of each other.

September 2016

Kardashian and Thompson lend credence to the relationship speculation when they are photographed together vacationing with friends in Mexico.

The cat is out of the bag later in the month when they are seen together at a party for rapper Flo Rida, looking cozy at a Drake concert and hanging out with her momanger, Kris Jenner.

October 2016

Tongues start wagging as Thompson’s ex-girlfriend, Jordan Craig, celebrates her baby shower.

That same month, Kardashian travels to Cleveland to support Thompson as he and the Cavaliers receive their championship rings.

She posts a photo of their equally jeweled hands together on social media.

The couple celebrates Halloween dressed as superhero couple Storm and Black Panther.

November 2016

Kardashian talks to Jimmy Kimmel on his late night show about splitting her time between her home in Los Angeles and Cleveland, where Thompson lives.

“I actually really like it,” she says of staying in Cleveland. “I like just having my routine and being a little more under the radar.”

December 2016

Craig gives birth to her son with Thompson, and he spends part of the holidays with Kardsashian.

On Christmas Day, Thompson posts a photo of himself and the reality mogul in fur coats.

“Merry Christmas & Happy Holidays from me and mines, to you and yours,” the caption reads.

March 2017

Kardashian, then 32, goes all out in throwing a birthday party for Thompson, who turns 26, complete with gold streamers and goodies.

April 2017

Kardashian tells ES Magazine that when she met Thompson, “We both felt this strong energy. I was like, oh this is such a nice, normal man — the normalcy is what I was craving.” She also says they share a similar faith.

“Tristan’s morals and ethics are everything I’ve wanted and need in my life,” she says.

Kardashian also reveals that she’d say yes if he proposed, adding that the pair have discussed starting a family.

“We’ve talked about it,” she says. “He (already) is a father, and I know for a fact that he would be an impeccable father.”

June 2017

Thompson returns the birthday favor by throwing his lady love a bash in Los Angeles to celebrate her turning 33.

September 2017

Reports surface that Kardashian is pregnant.

October 2017

Fans aren’t sure what to make of the pregnancy speculation when Kardashian poses — with part of her midriff bared — dressed for Halloween as Khaleesi to Thompson’s Khal Drogo from “Game of Thrones.”

December 2017

Kardashian confirms her pregnancy news and debuts her baby bump on social media.

Related: Khloé Kardashian confirms pregnancy

“I know we’ve been keeping this quiet but we wanted to enjoy this between our family and close friends as long as we could privately,” she writes in the caption. “To enjoy our first precious moments just us.”

March 2018

A gender reveal happens as part of the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” Season 14 finale.

Kardashian also shares her excitement on Twitter about expecting a baby girl, as her sisters Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian West have also recently welcomed daughters.

“I am now so excited my daughter will have forever best friends with Chicago and Stormi,” Kardashian tweeted. “God is great!!! Thank you Lord for our princess.”

April 2018

Kardashian gives birth to a girl in Cleveland on April 12.

Thompson is reportedly at the hospital at the time of delivery.

Her sister, Kim Kardashian West, is present at the birth and the next day tweets her congratulations.

“You are so strong, you made that look so easy! I can’t wait for our baby girls to grow up as best friends the way we are,” Kardashian West tweets. “I’m so happy I was able to return the favor of holding your leg while you pushed LOL.”