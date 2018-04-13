Rommel Caballero Debut Ends In Technical Draw

Coachella boxer Rommel Caballero, younger brother to former world champion Randy Caballero, made his professional debut on Thursday at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio.

The 19-year-old took on Eric Rodriguez of Los Angeles in a, supposed to be, 4-round bout. But forty-seconds left in the first round, the two accidentally head-butted, causing a cut near Rodriguez’s eye.

The fight was waived as Rodriguez reported not being able to see clearly.

Caballero thought he just won his first fight but after review, a technical draw was called.

Caballero’s debut did not have the outcome him and his team wanted but the young fighter showed great signs he could be the next world champion in the family. A team member spoke to KMIR sports reporter Amy Zimmer reporting Caballero is already back in the gym.