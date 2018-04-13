Festival Goers Scammed Out of Thousands of Dollars With Fake Tickets

Imagine paying hundreds of dollars for Coachella weekend one tickets only to find out they are fake. That’s exactly what happened to several people today in Indio.

Wyatt B. and his girlfriend Shelby had been planning to attend Coachella for months, spending $1,000 dollars for two tickets from a website called findticketsfast.com. Their contact was a man named Mark Argall. But when they went to pick up their tickets at a local casino, they found out it was all a scam.

“We tried to contact him plenty of times, his phone was off, his website was down, he didn’t respond to any emails so we kind of assumed that things had gone south and he’d taken our money and ran,” Wyatt said.

The couple tried to get reimbursed by their credit card company but since the purchase was made more than 90 days prior, they were not able to get a refund.

“Kind of left high and dry on the day of the festival with not many other options,” Wyatt said

So they decided to buy two more tickets, setting them back $2,000 dollars.

“It’s frustrating. Kind of leaves you feeling frustrated for a little bit, planning for months and months to get down here and have a good happy weekend seeing a lot of artists that you love,” said Wyatt.

Wyatt and Shelby were told to file a police report and while it won’t get them their money back, it might just get them even with the man who sold them fake Coachella tickets.

“Just hoping that he could face justice for scamming so many people out of their hard earned money,” Wyatt said.

Several people have contacted KMIR to say they fell victim to the same scam. Some of them traveling as far as Ireland, Italy and Argentina to attend Coachella and see their favorite acts.