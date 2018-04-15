Fire Spreads to Several Units at Indio Storage Facility

Firefighters in Indio work to put out a fire at a storage unit business off Flower Street.

Smoke and large flames were seen at the Store America storage facility Sunday night before 10 p.m. CalFire says the fire spread to multiple units in the facility.

“If I didn’t call, it would have been bigger,” says witness Daniel Perez, who called in the fire. “I was like, ‘Get over here quick, because that thing is going to blow up in flames.’”

Crews were able to contain the fire around 10:45 p.m. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

There was a fire at the same storage facility back in January.