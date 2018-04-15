Vegetation Fire in Coachella Burning Over 10 Acres, 100 Firefighters Responding

Update 8:10 a.m. Forward spread stopped. Fire is 10% contained. Resources will be committed throughout the day. No injuries reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Update 7:40 a.m.: Copter cancelled. Motorists should obey road closures while fire equipment works in the area.

CAL FIRE/Riverside County Firefighters are on scene of a vegetation fire involving approximately 10 acres of palm trees in the 46600 Block of Tyler Street in Coachella.

The initial call came in at approximately 4:30AM.

According the Riverside County Fire, the fire has the potential to grow to 50 acres.

As of 7:00AM on Sunday over 100 fire personal and one air unit have responded to this incident.

Power lines in the area are down, IID is en route to help restore power to the impacted residents.



Riverside County Fire is asking the public to avoid the area until they are able to put out the fire.

Riverside County Sheriff’s responding for crowd control.

Updates will be posted as information becomes available.