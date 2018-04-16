Border Patrol Discovers Drugs in Vehicle’s Wheel Well

El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a woman suspected of smuggling drugs inside a vehicle’s wheel well Friday afternoon.

The incident occurred on April 13, shortly after 1 p.m., when a blue Ford Mustang approached the primary inspection area of the Highway 86 Checkpoint.

At primary inspection, a Border Patrol canine detection team alerted to the vehicle passenger side wheel well. An agent referred the driver to secondary for further immigration inspection. After a thorough search of the vehicle, agents discovered 22 wrapped bundles hidden in a false compartment inside the vehicle’s wheel well.

The packages were tested and proved positive for the characteristics of methamphetamine. The total weight of the methamphetamine was 23.3 pounds with an estimated value of $76,890. The woman, later identified as a United States Citizen, was transported to the station for further processing.

“Through vigilance and hard work, the United States Border Patrol will continue to keep dangerous drugs out of our communities,” said El Centro Sector Chief Gloria I. Chavez. The subject, vehicle, and narcotics were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration for further investigation.

In fiscal year 2018, El Centro Sector has seized more than 507.21 pounds of methamphetamine.