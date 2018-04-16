Four Hospitalized in Multi-Vehicle Wreck Near Desert Hot Springs

Four people were seriously injured in a freeway crash near Desert Hot Springs Monday morning involving a motorcycle, a big rig, a sedan and an SUV.

The collision occurred just after 5 a.m. on eastbound Interstate 10, west of Palm Drive, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Four people, all suffering major injuries, were hospitalized as a result of the crash, said Jody Hagemann of the Riverside County Fire Department.

The cause of the crash, which shut down the eastbound lanes for nearly three hours, was under investigation, but alcohol and drugs did not appear to be contributing factors, according to CHP Officer Mike Radford.

He said a 2002 Acura CL driven by 19-year-old Desert Hot Springs resident Raymond Vasquez and a 2004 Suzuki motorcycle driven by Aaron Coates, 34, of Yucca Valley, collided, and the rider was thrown from the two-wheeler.

The impact of the crash sent the Acura into the center divider guardrail, and the sedan was then struck by a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado and a 2013 Freightliner big rig, Radford said.

Vasquez, Coates and unnamed passengers in the Acura and the Silverado were taken to Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs. The Chevrolet driver suffered minor injuries and was not hospitalized, Radford said.