Motorcyclist in Fatal La Quinta Crash ID’d

Coroner’s officials today publicly identified a 33-year-old motorcyclist who died in a collision with a truck at a La Quinta intersection.

The crash happened at 3:14 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Jefferson Street and Avenue 52, according to April Newman of the Riverside County Fire Department.

The victim, Ernesto Magallon of La Quinta, was airlifted to Desert Regional Medical Center following the crash, but died from his injuries later that evening.

No other injuries were reported in the crash.