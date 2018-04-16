Photos: Photographer Captures Pod of Orcas Swimming off San Diego Coast

San Diego Wildlife Photographer Domenic Biagini hopped on a boat and set sail from Mission Bay over the weekend in search of a blue whale. But when he got miles off the San Diego coast, he found much more than a blue whale – he found a pod of killer whales, swimming in the blue waters around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Photographer Domenic Biagini captured these photos of a pod of orcas swimming off the San Diego coast.

All photos courtesy of Photograpgher Domenic Biagini, obtained via NBC San Deigo.