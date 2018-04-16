Police: Woman Slaps Pregnant Soldier, Her Son Yells Homophobic Slurs

Cell phone video of a woman appearing to lunge and swing at two female soldiers in a Georgia restaurant has gone viral. The video surfaced on Instagram. According to the local Sheriff’s Office, it all started over a parking space. Bibb County Sheriff’s investigators say it happened on Saturday at a Cheddar’s Restaurant in Macon, Georgia. The video shows a blonde woman who has been identified as 72-year-old Judy Tucker.

According to NBC affiliate WMGT, the soldiers, Treasure Sharpe and Stephanie Mitchell, told deputies Tucker’s son originally confronted them outside the restaurant and told them they need to learn how to park. A police report claims the son used homophobic slurs towards the woman. WMGT says Mitchell then tried to calm the son down.

The incident report claims the argument continued inside the restaurant. Sharpe started to record the incident on her phone and that’s when Tucker allegedly lunged at Sharpe and her phone, then slapped her in the face. According to the documents, Tucker said she did slap one of the soldiers, but only after her hand became injured from trying to grab the cellphone.

In the viral video Sharpe can be heard saying she’s pregnant.

Cheddar’s Restaurant has issued a statement saying: “We were appalled by the behavior of the individuals who confronted the two female service members. Such behavior flies in the face of our values and those individuals are no longer welcome in our restaurant.”

Tucker was arrested for battery according to Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say they don’t believe the uniformed soldiers did anything wrong, but the investigation is ongoing.