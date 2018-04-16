First Tee of the Coachella Valley to Hold 8th Annual Golf Tournament

The First Tee of the Coachella Valley has been positively impacting local kids through the game of golf since its’ opening in 2008. The youth development organization builds character, life-enhancing values, and healthy choices across more than 1,2000 locations across the country.

Here in the Coachella Valley, the 501c3 nonprofit youth development organization is gearing up for its 8th Annual golf tournament. All proceeds from the tournament go directly back to The First Tee of the Coachella Valley.

“I think the biggest thing about our event is that we have all our kids come out and represent us out there,” The First Tee of the Coachella Valley Dustin Smith said. “They intermix with the players, we usually have two-three kids do speeches, all of the players get to see all of the kids do their speeches, so it’s really cool to show our skills and what we’ve taught the kids over the past couple of years.”

“Last year I actually hit shots onto the par-3 which was a lot of fun but I’m especially excited to play in the tournament this year,” The First Tee of the Coachella Valley Student Braden Bernaldo explained. “It really excited me that all the proceeds are coming to The First Tee. That’s going to enable us to use more equipment and help the younger classes, so they can have fun and do these activities that will help them become active.”

Check-in begins at 10:30 a.m. with a 12:30 p.m. shotgun start. No-host cocktails and a silent auction will be held at 4:30 p.m. with prizes such as a pair of stagecoach wristbands. A buffet dinner and live auction will follow at 5:30 p.m. with tournament awards and a special presentation to conclude the event at 6:30 p.m.

Download registration forms at TheFirstTeeCoachellaValley.org