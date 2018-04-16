Trump ‘morally unfit to be president,’ Comey says in TV interview

Trump lies are so promiscuous that “sometimes he’s lying in ways that are obvious, sometimes he’s saying things that we may not know are true or false, and then there’s a spectrum in between,” Comey said, according to ABC News.

“The challenge of this president is that he will stain everyone around him,” he said.

And he indicated that the president’s behavior in a one-on-one meeting could have been criminal.

Recounting a key section of his book, Comey said that in a meeting in February 2017, Trump asked Comey to drop the FBI’s investigation of Michael Flynn, who had recently resigned as his national security adviser.

He said that when Trump asked him privately to drop the investigation of Flynn — an allegation Trump has denied — it was “certainly some evidence of obstruction of justice.” But he said any criminal charge would be up to a prosecutor, who would evaluate Trump’s intention.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters during a briefing aboard Air Force One on the way to Florida on Monday that the president did not watch the entire Comey interview, but saw “bits and pieces” and didn’t “learn anything new.” She also labeled him a “self-admitted leaker” who has “proven to be dishonest.”