Beyoncé gives $100,000 to 4 historically black colleges after Coachella performance

The superstar singer announced Monday the Homecoming Scholars Award Program for the 2018-2019 academic year through her BeyGOOD initiative. She plans to give $25,000 each to Tuskegee University, Bethune-Cookman University, Xavier University of Louisiana and Wilberforce University. One student from each school will receive the scholarship money.

Beyonce’s Coachella festival set was critically acclaimed, as Beyoncé — who became the first black woman to headline the event — paid tribute to the marching bands, the dance troupes and step teams at historically black colleges.

Fans were quick to dub the festival ‘Beychella’ following the singer’s illustrious set, which featured appearances from Jay-Z and Solange, along with shout outs to black power icons Malcolm X and Nina Simone. Partway through the set, Beyoncé was joined by former Destiny’s Child groupmates Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams.

Last year, the singer launched the Formation Scholars Awards Program, supporting creative and bold young women, in celebration of the one-year anniversary of her “Lemonade” album.