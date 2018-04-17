On Tax Day, the IRS website struggles to accept payments

The IRS “direct pay” option, which is a free service allowing taxpayers to transfer funds directly from a bank account to the IRS, and the “payment plan” option were both unavailable Tuesday afternoon. Both pages had an alert stating: “This service is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience.”

Last-minute filers do still have one option, though: It’s still possible to pay with a debit or credit card. However, both those options tack on a fee of a couple of dollars for a debit card transaction and an additional 2 percent of the total bill for those paying with a credit card, adding to the joy of paying taxes.

There is also the option of sending a paper check, as long as it’s postmarked with the April 17 due date.