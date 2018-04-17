Photos: Southwest Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Philly After Engine Blows

A Southwest Airlines flight headed from New York to Dallas made an emergency landing in Philadelphia late Tuesday morning after a problem occurred with one of its engines.

Southwest 1380 made the emergency landing after a piece of an engine caused damage to one window and the fuselage, the FAA said in a statement.

Marty Martinez, left, and other passengers of a Southwest Airlines flight from New York to Dallas are seen during the flight’s descent on April 17, 2018. Shrapnel from a damaged engine took out a window twenty minutes into the flight, causing a passenger to be partially sucked out of the plane. One person died from the incident. (Marty Martinez via Storyful)

A blown out window is seen in this photo of a damaged Southwest Airlines flight flying from New York to Dallas on April 17, 2018. One person died when an engine exploded mid-flight from New York to Dallas, causing the plane to rapidly lose pressure and a passenger to get partially sucked out. (Marty Martinez via Storyful)

Shrapnel from a damaged engine, seen here, took out a window twenty minutes into the flight, causing a passenger to be partially sucked out of the plane on a flight from New York to Dallas on April 17, 2018. (Marty Martinez via Storyful)

A blown out window and oxygen masks are seen in this photo of a damaged Southwest Airlines flight flying from New York to Dallas on April 17, 2018. (Marty Martinez via Storyful)

A window appears to be broken. (SkyForce10)

A Southwest Airlines plane sits on the runway at the Philadelphia International Airport after it made an emergency landing in Philadelphia, on Tuesday, April 17, 2018. The Federal Aviation Administration says the flight from New York to Dallas made an emergency landing after the crew reported damage to one of the engines, as well as the fuselage and at least one window. (Corey Perrine/AP)

Passenger Matt Tranchin snapped this photo of the damaged window. Tranchin said he texted family members to say goodbye as the plane descended. Once the plane landed, “there was a lot of hugging.”

Amanda Bouman posted this photo of the damaged engine on Instagram

A close up of the broken window. (SkyForce10)

@EMMS_MrJohnson shared this photo of the damaged engine on Southwest 1380.

A foam was sprayed onto the plane and runway. (SkyForce10)

People could be seen exiting the plane and getting onto waiting buses. (SkyForce10)

One window appeared to be broken. (SkyForce10)

(SkyForce10)

(SkyForce10)

(SkyForce10)

A blown engine on a Southwest flight from LaGuardia to Dallas that made an emergency landing in Philadelphia. (SkyForce10)

(SkyForce10)

No word yet on the extent of injuries. (SkyForce10)