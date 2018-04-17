POWER to Hold 2nd Annual “Take Me Out to the Ball Game” Dinner and Silent Auction May 4th

Major League Baseball is in full swing and soon athletes who aspire to play in the big leagues will be too right here in Palm Springs.

The Palm Springs POWER is gearing up for their 15th season after becoming back-to-back So Cal Collegiate Baseball League champions under skipper Casey Dill. To prepare for the upcoming season, which begins in June, the POWER is hosting their second annual “Take Me Out to the Ball Game “dinner and silent auction on May 4th.

“The Palm Springs Power is going to host a fundraiser alongside the SD project, a nonprofit organization that raises money to help youth in athletics participate,” POWER manager Casey Dill said. “It will help them with gear and participation fees. All the money that we raise on May 4th will be kept here locally to help local kids participate more in athletics.”

The fundraiser will be hosted by KMIR Sports Reporter Amy Zimmer at Pete’s Hideaway in Palm Springs. Entertainment will include Prince Fleet Easton and a silent auction. Doors open at 6:30 P.M., event begins at 7 P.M.

Tickets are $10 at the door and include dinner.