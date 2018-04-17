Woman Lucky to be Alive After Car Goes Under Semi-truck on 10 Freeway

“I’m here,” says Janet VanBuren as she hugs her daughter tightly adding, “it’s a miracle that I‘m here.”

Both are on the shoulder of the 10 Freeway near the Gene Autry on ramp, just feet away from Janet’s mangled car.

Janet says in just seconds her commute to work could have been deadly, “A vehicle in front of me slammed on its breaks and I had nowhere to go.”

It’s hard to believe she didn’t have massive injuries worse when she says where her car ended up, “I went under the semi,” she says as she holds her head where she was hurt.

Janet said she was proud of her car she says has over 200 thousand miles. It looks like a total loss. But on this day when her husband and daughter rushed to be by her side, she’s reminded of what really matters.

“I’m here to see my grandkids another day!”

Janet says she was checked out and while she did suffer a concussion, she was given a clean bill of health.

The car that Janet says caused the accident, did not stay at the scene. The cause of the accident is under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.