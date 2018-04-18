Palm Desert Ace Travis Adams Throws No-Hitter, Max Short Hits Home Run in 9-0 Win Over Palm Springs

The Palm Desert Aztecs (4-0 in DVL) took on the Palm Springs Indians (2-5 DVL) today.

Aztec freshman Max Short bombed a 3-run home run and 4 RBI’s to help Palm Desert to their 5th consecutive league win, defeating the Indians 9-0.

Palm Desert Senior Travis Adams improved to 7-0 tonight after striking out 15 Indians for a complete game-no hitter. The right-handed pitcher is headed to Sacramento State this fall to continue his education and baseball career.

Palm Desert was the 2017 Desert Valley League Champions and 2017 CIF Southern Section Division 2 runner-ups. Now in Division 1, the Aztecs appear to be on their way to another league championship and CIF run.