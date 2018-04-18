Palm Desert Only Softball Team Left In DVL Undefeated

Palm Desert High Schools’ softball team woke up this morning as the only team left in the Desert Valley League undefeated. The 2017 co-DVL champs traveled to Palm Springs last night to secure the top position as the Indians were also undefeated in league play. Palm Desert won 14-3 to clinch their 5th consecutive league win and put them in front of the DVL race for another title.

“We prepared for a good team like Palm Springs is and we’ve been playing really good teams all year long,” Palm Desert head softball coach Jim Serven said. “We’ve scheduled tough games and we just always say ‘We do what we do, and things usually work out, if they don’t, then we stay together’. That’s our speech before every game. If things don’t go our way, stay together and we’ll come back the next game.”

“We’ve never really had a strong bond like we do this year,” Palm Desert senior catcher Sydney Sprinkle explained. “We all love each other, we all hangout, we all hangout outside of softball, so I think that’s just the key, we all work together, we love other, we just have that good bond.”

Palm Desert will host Palm Springs Thursday to close our their series. First pitch is at 6:30 P.M.