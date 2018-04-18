Suspicious Item Found Outside Palm Springs IRS Building Harmless

A “suspicious item” found this morning outside the IRS building in Palm Springs, triggering a bomb squad response, turned out to be an energy drink can with a note attached.

Authorities did not disclose the contents of the note.

Palm Springs police and a sheriff’s department hazardous device team responded after the item was found in front of the IRS building at 556 S. Paseo Dorotea about 9 a.m. Police reported just before 12:30 p.m. that the all-clear had been given and there was no threat to the building or the general public.

The IRS extended the tax filing deadline one day — to Wednesday — after the federal agency’s online payment site crashed on Tuesday.