RMHS Football Standout Marques Prior Commits to Saint John’s

KMIR’S Friday Night Lights Co-Player of the Year Marques Prior revealed his commitment to Saint John’s University (MN) by dropping a reveal video on twitter Monday night. The Rancho Mirage High School 4-year starter can play about every position on the field but committed as a defensive back.

Prior was debating between multiple Universities and Colleges but decided to play at the Division III level to have a better balance with his education and football.

The senior all-around player lead the De Anza League this season in scoring with 170 points, averaging 14 per-game and finished the season with 28 total touchdowns. Prior helped the Rattlers to their longest local postseason run in program history, making it all the way to the CIF-SS semifinals. Prior ran for 1,852 yards and racked up 28 total touchdowns, leading the league in scoring. Defensively, he made 52 tackles, intercepted 3 passes, and forced 2 fumbles. Prior has been with the Rattlers football program since its birth. Prior only missed one full game in his 4 year career as a starter due to a concussion. Prior was named the De Anza League Special Teams MVP and holds over 50 school records.