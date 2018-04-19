Giuliani joining Trump’s personal legal team

President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Jay Sekulow announced Thursday that Rudy Giuliani is joining the President’s personal legal team.

“I am announcing today that former New York City Mayor and United States attorney for the Southern District of New York Rudy Giuliani is joining the President’s personal legal team,” Sekulow said in a statement, adding that Trump said Giuliani is “great” and has been his friend “for a long time.”

Trump’s legal team has faced difficulty finding lawyers willing to join them in defending the President in the Russia probe. CNN previously reported that after the departure of lawyer John Dowd from the team, five large law firms passed on the opportunity to represent Trump.

Giuliani was a prominent supporter of Trump’s presidential bid, and according to two sources, Giuliani was at the President’s resort in Mar-a-Lago this week. One source said Trump and Giuliani had a 30-minute interaction while they were there.

Sekulow’s statement said Giuliani said in a statement: “It is an honor to be a part of such an important legal team, and I look forward to not only working with the President but with Jay, Ty, and their colleagues,” a reference to White House special counsel Ty Cobb.

Sekulow also announced two others would be joining the legal team in addition to Giuliani — Jane Serene Raskin and Marty Raskin — attorneys from a white collar criminal defense firm based in Florida.