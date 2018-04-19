Inside the ‘Ultimate Family Suite’ Onboard the World’s Largest Cruise Ship

Royal Caribbean’s “Symphony of the Seas,” the largest cruise ship ever built, will welcome her first guests on Saturday, March 31.

While the ship is loaded with tons of new, one-of-kind experiences for guests, it’s the Ultimate Family Suite that offers the most swoon-worthy features for families.

The two-level, 1,346-square-foot suite features an in-room slide, a private cinema with an 85-inch HD TV, a library of video games, a floor-to-ceiling Lego wall, an air hockey table, a 212-square-foot balcony complete with table tennis and a full-size whirlpool.

Booking and prices for the Ultimate Family Suite is only available over the phone. Click here for more information and check out the swanky suite below.

The Ultimate Family Suit can accommodate up to eight guests.

The kid’s room and the master suite are connected via a “magic door.”

The bedrooms are on the second floor of the suite.

In-suite slide, where even the biggest of kids can slide down from one level to the next.

The main family space is designed in bright colors schemes and features “hidden nooks.”

The balcony touts table tennis, an interactive, three-dimensional vertical maze for kids called the Luckey Climber, and a full-size whirlpool.

Symphony will spend its first few months sailing in the Mediterranean out of Barcelona before moving to Miami in November to operate cruises to the Caribbean.

All photos courtesy of Royal Caribbean via NBC Los Angeles.