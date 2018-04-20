Breakup Led to Teen’s Fatal Stabbing Before Body Discovered Near El Monte Riverbed: Detectives

The teen friend of a 17-year-old boy who was discovered stabbed to death near a riverbed in El Monte was arrested in connection with the slaying Thursday, authorities confirmed.

The body of Jeremy Sanchez, 17, was discovered on Wednesday near a San Gabriel riverbed in South El Monte.

Sanchez did not turn up to school on Wednesday, which led to the boy’s father and some friends of the victim searching the area for the missing teenager. At approximately 4 p.m., friends of the victim located the body in the river bed of the San Gabriel River Trail.

The boy had apparently been stabbed and died at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

On Thursday morning, investigators received information that a friend of the victim may have been involved in the incident and served a search warrant at the home of the subject. Consequently, a 16-year-old boy was arrested for the murder of Sanchez and booked at Los Padrinos Juvenile Detention Center.

Later in the day, authorities said that the suspect had been part of the search party and helped lead friends and family to the body. Lt. John Corina said at the time that the suspect had been close friends with the victim.

LA County Sheriff’s investigators later confirmed to NBC4 that the victim and 16-year-old suspect were in a romantic relationship, and detectives believe a break-up led to the stabbing and ultimate death of the 17-year-old victim.

The murder weapon has not yet been recovered, and anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the LA County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau (310) 890-5500.

In addition, relatives of the victim have set up a GoFundMe campaign to help with funeral costs.

If you would like to donate to a GoFundMe, you may do so here. Note that GoFundMe deducts 7.9 percent of all funds raised in the form of platform and payment processing charges.

NBC4’s Ted Chen contributed to this story.