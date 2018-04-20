KMIR Cares: Dining Out For Life

Who doesn’t love to dine out with friends in one of our deserts most fabulous eateries? Our great restaurants and their fun ambiance are part of what makes our community so popular. And now a night or day or morning spent enjoying a meal at a designated spot will benefit Desert AIDS Project.

It’s all about giving back while dining out!

Over 70 restaurants are participating this year, donating 33-110% of all food and beverage proceeds as the annual Dine Out For Life takes over out desert community Wednesday April 26th! For a list of the participating restaurants, please follow the link: https://www.diningoutforlife.com/palmsprings.