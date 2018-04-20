Lyrid Meteor Shower Peaks Sunday Morning

There are many types of arm-grabs in the world. We’re talking about those moments when your friend excitedly grabs your arm because a) the movie you’re both watching has taken a thrilling turn or b) your favorite player just made a difficult basket or c) a meteor just streaked overhead with drama and flair.

It’s the third type of arm grab that’s potentially the most satisfying or the most frustrating. If you saw the meteor, too, then you are equally as ebullient. If you missed it? Word has it that it can be hard to clock when the next meteor will show. (Count on more predictable thrills in a movie or more baskets in a game, though.)

Friends and loved ones will likely be doing plenty of arm-grabbery tonight and into the morning when the Lyrid Meteor Shower pay our planet a visit. The skinny? “(A)bout 20 meteors per hour” is expected at the showers’ peak, says World of Astronomy.

The Lyrid meteor shower takes place every April as Earth passes through debris left by the tail of the Comet Thatcher.

That’s a lot of grabbing of friends’ arms, for sure, as long as you keep a steady watch.

Another feature of the Lyrids are dust trails that are particularly noticeable. We’re inclined to get poetic and call it “star dust” although “meteor dust” would be more accurate.

Look near the constellation of Lyra to see some action.

The #Lyrid meteor shower will put on a dazzling display later this week: https://t.co/CtoRHZxRSo pic.twitter.com/6E3RiirE27 — AccuWeatherAstronomy (@AccuAstronomy) April 17, 2018

Are you set to grab a loved one’s arm, meteor mavens, over and over? That’s part of the fun of watching for so-called falling stars.

What to Know

The Lyrid meteor shower started on Monday, Apr. 16 and is expected to peak on early Sunday, Apr. 22.