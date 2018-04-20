“Smallville” Actress Arrested in Connection With Alleged Sex Cult Case

Actress Allison Mack faces trafficking and forced labor charges for allegedly providing slaves to purported sex cult leader Keith Raniere, federal prosecutors said Friday.

Mack, best known for the TV show “Smallville,” was arrested by the FBI in Brooklyn. According to prosecutors, the 35-year-old actor forced women to have sex with Raniere under threat of having damaging information about them released. FBI officials described it as an “inconceivable crime.”

Raniere, co-founder of the group called Nxivm (pronounced “Nexium”), was arrested in Mexico and returned to Texas last month. Mack has been widely described in reports about the group as one of his top subordinates.

Prosectors said Friday that Mack stood at the level directly below Raniere in a pyramid scheme called DOS, into which she recruited fresh slaves. The government alleges that Mack forced those slaves to have sex with Raniere in exchange for what were described as “financial and other benefits.”

In a letter attributed to Raniere previously posted on a website related to Nxivm, he denied the practices were sanctioned by the self-described self-help group.

The complaint against Raniere – known in the group as “Vanguard” – said that many victims participated in videotaped ceremonies where they were branded in their pelvic area with a symbol featuring Raniere’s initials.

“During the branding ceremonies, slaves were required to be fully naked, and the master would order one slave to film while the other held down the slave being branded,” the complaint says.

Raniere left the United States late last year after The New York Times reported the stories of some women who defected from their secret sorority and the government began interviewing potential witnesses. He sought to cover this trail by using encrypted email and ditching his phone, court papers say.

Both Raniere and Mack face 15 years to life in prison for the charges against them.

Copyright Associated Press / NBC Southern California