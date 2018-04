Students hold up signs to protest gun violence during a walk-out in Lafayette Square across the White House in Washington, DC on April 20, 2018. Students across the US were urged to walk out of classes to mark the 19th anniversary of the 1999 school shooting at Columbine High School in Colorado which left 13 people dead. The walkout has been organized by students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, where 14 students and three adult staff members were killed by a troubled former classmate on Feb. 14, 2018.