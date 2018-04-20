Walker Sisters Step Away From Shadow Hills High School Volleyball Program After 9 Seasons

Long-time local stand-out volleyball sisters Melissa and Ashley Walker are stepping away from Shadow Hills High School’s volleyball program after nine seasons.

Melissa, who lead the Knights varsity team, and Ashley, who led the junior varsity team, are stepping down after starting the program in 2009 when the school opened.

Melissa was named League Coach of the Year three times during her nine seasons as head coach and guided the Knights to five consecutive league titles (2012, 2013, 2014, 2015) and six CIF appearances.

The Knights finished the 2017 season 21-7 overall and 8-4 in the Desert Valley League.

Melissa will be taking her coaching skills to the NCAA DI level as a volunteer assistant volleyball coach at UC Riverside this upcoming season.

Ashley will continue working at Desert Sports Center, the valley’s only travel volleyball club, started by the Walker sisters’ parents to help kids take their game to the next level.

Prior to Shadow Hills, Melissa was a standout volleyball player at College of the Desert. During her time as a Roadrunner, she helped the volleyball team to their best season in program history, becoming the 2007 Foothill Conference Champions.

The Walker sisters attended Palm Desert High School where they starred on the volleyball court. Melissa, a 2006 Aztec graduate, played libero and setter. Ashley, a 2008 Aztec graduate, was a middle blocker.

KMIR Sports reporter Amy Zimmer spoke with Melissa Walker on the phone Thursday evening who provided the following statement.

“I am sad to leave Shadow Hills High School after starting the program in 2009 but I am excited to be able to move into the Division I, Big West Conference, working with the University of California-Riverside and their volleyball program this upcoming season. Thank you to everyone who has been supportive throughout my years at Shadow Hills High School.”